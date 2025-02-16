US Envoy doubts EU's role in Ukraine peace talks, emphasizes US mediation
The United States does not foresee the European Union's active participation in peace talks regarding Ukraine, Azernews reports citing the US President's special envoy Keith Kellogg at the Munich Security Conference.
Kellogg, identifying with the "realist" school of thought, stated, "I do not think that will happen."
However, he reassured EU officials, clarifying that while the EU's interests would be considered, the US would take on the role of mediator, with Russia and Ukraine as the primary participants in the negotiations.
