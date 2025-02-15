Container shipments between China and Europe approach record high

15 February 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In 2024, the volume of transportation between China and Europe is expected to increase by 80 percent compared to the planned level, thanks to the services provided by OTLK EPA, a joint venture between the railways of Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus, Azernews reports.

According to Alexey Grom, General Director of OTLK EPA, last year, the volume of shipments from China to Europe nearly doubled, reaching 412 thousand TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units).

This figure is close to a record, as the maximum volume on this route was reached in 2021, when it amounted to 420 thousand TEU. However, Grom noted that shipments from Europe to China have seen a slight decline in 2024. For every 100 containers transported from China to Europe, only about 15 containers are heading in the opposite direction.

The company's strategic goal remains to reach one million TEU, which is expected to be achieved within the next 3-5 years, largely through improvements in speed and efficiency.

OTLK EPA, a joint-stock company, was registered by the national railway companies of Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan on November 13, 2014. It was established with the goal of developing transit potential and increasing the volume of transportation along the East-West axis through the railway networks of the participating countries. Achieving this goal requires high-tech logistics services and a coordinated policy among railways and regulatory authorities across the nations involved.

The increasing volume of shipments reflects the growing role of rail transport in the global logistics chain, with this route offering a faster and more reliable alternative to traditional sea freight. The East-West corridor is becoming increasingly important as global trade patterns shift, and OTLK EPA’s focus on improving speed and efficiency is essential for meeting the future demand for freight transportation. Moreover, as geopolitical dynamics evolve, the rail link between China and Europe is likely to continue playing a crucial role in fostering stronger trade ties between the two regions.