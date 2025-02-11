China starts using four legged rescue robots of its own production

11 February 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

For the first time, Chinese fire and rescue services have put into operation four-legged robots, manufactured domestically, which resemble dogs in shape, Azernews reports.

According to reports, the first such robot was received by a rescue team in Changsha, the capital of central Hunan province. This marks the beginning of the mass deployment of these robots, which had previously completed a successful testing phase.

The new X30 robot was developed by DEEP Robotics, based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The robot measures 1 meter in length, 50 cm in height, and weighs around 56 kg.

This mechanized "dog" has already participated in several rescue exercises, including operations in high-rise buildings. The X30 is well-suited for extreme conditions, with the capability to operate in temperatures ranging from -20 to +55 degrees Celsius. It is designed to navigate rough terrain and overcome obstacles, reaching speeds of up to 5 m/s, and can perform missions within a radius of up to 10 km.

Equipped with remote control, the robot is already in use for inspections at Chinese energy facilities and has applications in law enforcement. The X30 supports real-time communication and is equipped with modern sensors that can detect harmful gases and other dangerous factors in the midst of a fire. Additionally, it is capable of collecting critical data and creating three-dimensional maps of the scene.

As a result, rescue teams can make more informed decisions more quickly during operations. The robot can also function offline and charges rapidly, making it highly suitable for emergency response and various other sectors, including social services and industrial production.

The deployment of the X30 robot signals a significant advancement in how robotics are integrated into public safety and emergency response. This innovation not only showcases China's growing expertise in robotics but also reflects a global trend toward leveraging technology for disaster preparedness and response. The use of four-legged robots, inspired by the agility of dogs, is seen as a breakthrough in overcoming difficult terrain during rescue missions. In the future, such robots could be critical in natural disaster zones, hazardous materials handling, and even urban search and rescue operations, further enhancing the speed and safety of first responders.