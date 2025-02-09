Musk not interested in bidding on TikTok

9 February 2025 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

Elon Musk is not interested in buying video-sharing platform TikTok, the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX said during a virtual meeting at the WELT Economic Summit, Azernews reports, citing CNN.

"I've not put in a bid for TikTok and I don't have any plans for what would I do if I had TikTok," Musk said in a video released online on Saturday by The WELT Group, which is owned by German media company Axel Springer.

The Chinese-owned app, which has about 170 million monthly American users, was set to be banned on January 20 due to national security concerns. President Donald Trump gave ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, a last-minute lifeline by delaying the ban for 75 days.

The extension has given TikTok more time to find a non-Chinese buyer, a condition in the bill signed by former President Joe Biden last April.

ByteDance has said it doesn't have plans to sell, though some investors have publicly stated they are interested.

YouTube and TikTok influencer MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, posted in January that he intended to buy the app. "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary and former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt are also among a group of billionaires who have expressed interest.

