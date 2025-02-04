El Salvador and United States intend to conclude unprecedented agreement on migration

4 February 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States and El Salvador are working on signing a large-scale agreement in the field of migration, which will be unprecedented for Latin America, Azernews reports.

This was stated by President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a visit to the Central American country.

"We are finalizing the preparation of an agreement in the field of migration. I believe US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will announce this. This agreement is much more important, having much greater significance than the agreements that were reached in 2019. In this case, this is an agreement that has no precedent in the history of relations not only between the United States and El Salvador, but also between the United States and Latin America," Bukele said.

He also pointed out that relations with the United States are an absolute priority for his country, and El Salvador's main goal is to strengthen cooperation with the Americans.

"You know, we do not hide our sympathies with US President Donald Trump, now is the best moment to strengthen our relations, which is what we are doing now," the Salvadoran leader added.