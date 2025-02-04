China develops bionic prosthetic arm that performs 33 functions

4 February 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese inventors have developed a groundbreaking bionic prosthetic arm that can perform a wide range of complex movements, from everyday tasks to fine motor skills. This prosthesis allows users to freely control their smartphone, play chess, use sign language, and even engage in manual labor, Azernews reports.

This innovative development surpasses existing models in several key areas. The prosthesis features 19 degrees of freedom, nearly twice as many as standard prosthetic arms. Despite this increased functionality, it weighs just 370 grams, significantly lighter than traditional prostheses, which typically weigh over 400 grams.

The inventors also focused on enhancing the device’s versatility by incorporating 33 different "shooting" modes. The prosthesis utilizes modern materials with a shape memory effect, which serve as artificial muscles that respond to temperature changes. Additionally, the motion transmission system is designed to closely mimic the function of human tendons, allowing for highly realistic movement.

One of the most impressive features of the prosthetic is its voice-controlled functionality. The recognition system supports 60 languages and 20 dialects, with an impressive 95% accuracy rate. The response time is measured in milliseconds, providing users with near-instant feedback on their commands.

This bionic prosthetic represents a leap forward in both technology and user experience, offering more intuitive and versatile support for individuals with limb loss. It also underscores the growing role of AI and advanced materials in improving the lives of people with disabilities, and may signal the beginning of even more sophisticated prosthetic innovations in the near future.