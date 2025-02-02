Ukraine confirmed readiness to start conflict settlement talks

2 February 2025 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Vladimir Zelensky said again that he expects to start talks on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict with participation of Moscow, Brussels, Washington and Kiev, Azernews reports via TASS.

"[After the conversation with US President Donald Trump] "we should move on to some kind of format of conversation with Russians. And I would like to see the United States of America, Ukraine and the Russians at the negotiating table. ... And, to be honest, a European Union voice should also be there. I think it would be fair, effective. But how will it turn out? I don’t know," he said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Communications are maintained with Trump’s administration but consultations are general by nature thus far, Zelensky added.