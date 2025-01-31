China builds military command center 10 times bigger than Pentagon

31 January 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A complex housing the world’s largest army command center is under construction near Beijing, and it will be 10 times the size of the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, Azernews reports.

Satellite images reveal a construction site spanning over 6 square kilometers, located about 30 kilometers southwest of Beijing. The main construction began in mid-2024, according to reports.

The site features deep pits, which military experts believe will be used for large, fortified bunkers designed to protect Chinese military leaders in the event of a conflict, including a potential nuclear war, as noted by The Financial Times.

The U.S. military and intelligence community are closely monitoring the development, which they refer to as the “Beijing Military Camp.”

Dennis Wilder, the former head of the CIA's China analytical department, told the publication that if the construction of such a massive military complex is confirmed, it would signal Beijing's broader ambitions — not only to build world-class conventional forces but also to develop advanced nuclear warfare capabilities.

This development is particularly noteworthy given the growing tensions in the region and Beijing’s push for modernization of its military forces. The scale of the project raises concerns among analysts about China’s long-term military goals and its potential response to emerging global security challenges.