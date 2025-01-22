Birth rate increases in South Korea for first time in nine years

22 January 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In South Korea, the birth rate increased in 2024 for the first time in nine years, Azernews reports.

A total of 220,094 children were born in the country from January to November 2024, marking a 3 percent rise compared to the previous year. The increase in the birth rate occurred alongside a rise in the number of marriages in 2023, the first increase in 12 years after many couples had postponed weddings due to the pandemic, according to Reuters.

Previously, the country had seen a decline in the birth rate for eight consecutive years, with the figure hitting a record low of 0.72 children per woman in 2023. South Korea remains at the bottom of the global rankings in terms of birth rates.

In response to the country's demographic challenges, the South Korean government implemented various measures in 2023 to encourage young people to marry and have children. This included declaring a "national demographic crisis" and announcing plans to create a new ministry to address the issue of low birth rates.

Many of the government's measures focused on financial support, such as a one-time tax cut of 500,000 won ($349.35) per person for couples who marry between 2024 and 2026. However, the government emphasized that it would adopt a more comprehensive approach in tackling the issue moving forward.

Interesting Note: South Korea's efforts to address its demographic challenges reflect broader trends seen across East Asia, where countries like Japan and China also face declining birth rates. These trends are contributing to concerns about aging populations and shrinking workforces. The policies being introduced in South Korea could set a precedent for other nations grappling with similar issues, especially as governments around the world explore innovative solutions to support growing families in an increasingly uncertain economic climate.