Disney sufferes losses of almost $560 million due to imposed agenda

14 January 2025 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

According to a survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports, the entertainment industry giant Disney is facing significant challenges. Its focus on identity politics and disregard for traditional family values has led to a substantial decline in viewership, Azernews reports.

The survey, which involved 1,408 American adults, revealed a striking trend: nearly a quarter of respondents, 23%, admitted that they avoided watching Disney films last year due to the company's political stance. Another 9% were undecided, leading to a potential total audience loss of 32%. When translated into monetary terms, this translates to an annual loss of approximately $558.5 million in movie ticket sales.

This trend reflects a growing divide between corporate messaging and consumer preferences. Many families, who have traditionally been loyal to Disney, are expressing dissatisfaction with the company's increasing focus on social and political issues in its content. As the company continues to navigate this cultural shift, the question remains whether Disney can regain its lost audience or if it will need to reevaluate its approach to better align with broader public sentiment.

Disney's challenges are not just limited to box office revenue; they also impact its streaming platforms, merchandise sales, and overall brand image. The company will likely face more scrutiny as it tries to balance its commitment to social issues with its financial performance.