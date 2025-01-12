Criminal investigator on Donald Trump resigns from Department of Justice
Special Counsel Jack Smith resigned from the United States Department of Justice after completing the work on criminal investigations against President-elect Donald Trump, Azernews reports.
The resignation became effective on Friday, according to a court filing, as reported by CNN. Smith was in charge of the investigations against Trump regarding his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the mishandling of classified documents after his term as president ended in 2021.
In November, Smith presented a motion to withdraw the felony charges against Trump and also asked the court to dismiss the case against the president-elect because it would contradict the DoJ's policy prohibiting the prosecution of sitting presidents.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!