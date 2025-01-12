Croatia holds second round of presidential elections

12 January 2025 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

More than 6,500 polling stations have opened in Croatia and abroad for the second round of the presidential elections, which will take place from 07:00 local time (10:00 Baku time) to 19:00 (22:00).

According to Azernews, the Croatian State Election Commission has provided details on the voting process, noting that 3,769,598 citizens are eligible to vote, including 251,170 who can cast their ballots abroad. A total of 6,755 polling stations have been set up for the election.

Voters will choose between the two candidates who advanced to the second round: incumbent President Zoran Milanović and Dragan Primorac, a doctor, scientist, and former Minister of Science, Education, and Sports. The winner will serve a five-year term as head of state.

In the first round held on December 29, 2024, none of the eight candidates secured more than 50% of the vote, necessitating a runoff. Milanović received 49.09%, while Primorac garnered 19.35%. In this final round, the candidate who receives more votes than their opponent will be declared the winner.

A study by the IPSOS agency for Croatian Nova TV suggests that Milanović maintains a significant lead over Primorac ahead of the final vote.