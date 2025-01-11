Divine punishment befalls enemies of Azerbaijan, once again
Another divine punishment has befallen the enemies of Azerbaijan, as reported by Azernews.
Kim Kardashian, known for her anti-Azerbaijani activities, along with her family, was evacuated from her mansions due to the wildfires in Los Angeles, according to American media.
Kim Kardashian, who has often used her platform to promote anti-Azerbaijani sentiments, now finds herself at the mercy of nature's wrath. The irony is palpable. While she has been vocal about her support for Armenia and her criticism of Azerbaijan, the wildfires have forced her and her family to flee their luxurious homes. American media outlets report that Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, along with their kith and kin, left the area in haste.
