7 January 2025 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned that his country will not be able to withstand being dragged into a war, citing the dire consequences of such a scenario, Azernews reports via Belta News.

In a statement Lukashenko expressed concerns about the current political situation, noting that the situation would become extremely complicated if Belarus were to be pulled into a conflict.

Lukashenko also drew comparisons between the political climate in Belarus and Ukraine, highlighting the tension in both countries. "There is a very tense situation in the world, but we must endure it. Time will judge everything as it should be," Lukashenko stated. He further emphasized that while Belarus may be accused of having a dictatorship, it is still preferable to the state of affairs in Ukraine, referencing the ongoing conflict there.

"The dictatorship of Belarus is better than the democracy in Ukraine. We cannot withstand war," Lukashenko concluded, reflecting on the challenges facing his country amidst the broader geopolitical tensions.