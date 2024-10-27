Voter turnout in Uzbek Parliamentary elections almost 70 percent

27 October 2024 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

As of 15:00 local time in Uzbekistan, voter turnout in the elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Supreme Assembly and local councils was 62.7 percent.

The Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Bahrom Kuchkarov said in a report to media.

According to him, 12 million 504 thousand 688 people participated in the voting out of 19 million 944 thousand 859 voters.

The highest voter turnout was registered in Fergana province - 69.22%, Namangan (68.08) and Jizzak (66.83).

According to Azernews, preliminary results are expected to be announced on October 28.

It should be noted that the elections in Uzbekistan are held under the slogan "My choice is a prosperous Motherland" under the conditions of increasing socio-political activity in the country.

Five parties participate in the elections. 65 thousand local and more than 850 international observers representing more than 20 organizations, including CIS, SCO, Organization of Turkic States, and OSCE/ODIHR, are watching the voting process.

