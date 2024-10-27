About 40 people trapped under rubble of collapsed building in Nigeria

27 October 2024 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

A residential building has collapsed in the capital of Nigeria, trapping at least 40 people under the rubble, Azernews reports citing Nigeria's "The Nation Newspaper".

Rescuers and volunteers have been deployed to the scene of the incident, which occurred in the Sabon Lugbe area. Five people have been rescued.

According to initial reports, the building that collapsed was still under construction.

