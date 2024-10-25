US spent $1.36 billion on advertising in swing states

25 October 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Democratic Party and Republicans spent a total of $1.36 billion on advertising in the swing states that will determine the outcome of the November 5 presidential election in the United States, Azernews reports.

According to the publication, the largest share of such expenses of the teams of US Vice President Kamala Harris (Democratic candidate) and former President Donald Trump (Republican candidate) - 373.5 million dollars - went to Pennsylvania, which is considered the most important state in the election battle.

"Outside of the wavering states, if you try very hard, you can somehow forget that elections are coming," the publication says. However, in these "hot areas" themselves - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - "it is simply impossible to get away from them," the report says.

Advertising campaigns are conducted there around the clock. Digital advertising has been added to the classic election posters hung on the windows of buildings, along roads, as well as television ads that filled the airwaves, especially on social networks. "In fact, right now we have only one advertisement - political," the publication quotes the words of real estate agent from Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) Tracy Malik.

----

