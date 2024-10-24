Russian diplomat says South Caucasus to benefit from opening of communications

24 October 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

"The main task of the working group of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of the countries, regarding the opening of communications in the South Caucasus is to find solutions suitable for both Baku and Yerevan."

Maria Zakharova, the Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Minister, said this at a briefing.

She noted that the working group is actively working in this direction and is ready to provide comprehensive assistance to partners in the future. Zakharova stressed that the entire South Caucasus region will benefit from the opening of communications.

