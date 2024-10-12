North Korea sends trash balloons to South for 28th time

12 October 2024 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Saturday that North Korea sent another round of trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea overnight, Azernews reports.

The JCS counted some 20 balloons filled with household trash, around 10 of which fell into a village in the border area.

This was the 28th time North Korea sent balloons across the border since May, according to the Yonhap news agency. North Korea accused South Korea on Friday of flying drones over Pyongyang three times since last week, which Seoul denied.

---

