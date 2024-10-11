Inflation in Argentina exceeded 100 since the beginning of the year%

11 October 2024 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Price growth in Argentina in September amounted to 3.5%, since the beginning of the year inflation has amounted to 101.6%, Azernews reports.

"The overall level of the consumer price index increased by 3.5% in September 2024, and by 101.6% since the beginning of the year. Compared to the same month last year, the growth was 209%," the report says.

The September figure was the lowest since November 2021, but inflation in Argentina remains the highest in the region. The index was most strongly influenced by rising prices for utilities (+7.3%), clothing (+6%) and education (+4.3%).

Argentina has been among the countries with the highest inflation for several years. By the end of 2023, the price increase was 211.4%, in 2022 - 94.8%, in 2021 - 50.9%. Price growth accelerated significantly after the election of Javier Miley as President on November 19, 2023. One of the first measures of his Government was to raise the official dollar exchange rate from 366 to 800 pesos.

