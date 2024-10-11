NATO begins its annual Steadfast Noon exercise to practice nuclear strikes

11 October 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

NATO will begin its annual Steadfast Noon aviation exercises on October 14 to test nuclear weapon capabilities, Azernews reports.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the maneuvers during his arrival in London for a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"From Monday, NATO will begin the Steadfast Noon maneuvers," Rutte said.

The exercises, held annually, involve dozens of aircraft from both nuclear and non-nuclear NATO states, simulating tactical nuclear weapons strikes. However, the drills do not involve flights carrying nuclear weapons.

