UK Prime Misnister urges efforts to prevent Iran-Israel conflict

6 October 2024 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need to make every effort to prevent a potential Iran-Israel conflict, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

Starmer expressed this view in an article published in "The Sunday Times." He stated, "Last week's horrific attack on Israel brought us to a dangerous turning point. The Iran-Israel conflict could have disastrous consequences for the Middle East and the entire world. Both sides must distance themselves from this threat and do everything possible to avoid conflict."

On October 7, ahead of the anniversary of the attack on Israel by the radical Palestinian group Hamas, Starmer remarked that the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip "threatens to engulf the entire region" and escalate ethnic and sectarian tensions in the UK.

---

