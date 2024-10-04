Turkmenistan and EU collaborate on green development initiative

4 October 2024 22:33 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan and the European Union have initiated discussions on the launch of the GIZ (German Agency for International Cooperation) project titled “European Union for Turkmenistan's Green Development: Policy Dialogue and Climate Action for 2024-2028,” Azernews reports citing Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry.

The project was the focal point of a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen. Both parties emphasized the importance of the GIZ initiative, which is spearheaded by Germany’s principal development agency. This initiative is a key component of the Team Europe strategy, aimed at addressing pressing issues of water management, energy, and climate change in Central Asia. It seeks to support Turkmenistan in advancing its green sustainable development goals by integrating international expertise and EU standards.

In addition, the discussions highlighted potential avenues for collaboration in digital communications and water management. Commissioner Urpilainen praised the effectiveness of the Team Europe program in fostering digital integration and expressed a commitment to enhancing cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Concluding the meeting, both parties exchanged insights on a range of bilateral and regional programs focused on trade, business development, education, health, energy, and law enforcement capacity building.

