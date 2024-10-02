Nike doesn't think crisis end soon
By Alimat Aliyeva
At the beginning of the new financial year, Nike asked investors to be patient, Azernews reports.
The company's net profit decreased by 28 percent to $ 1.1 billion. At the same time, sales decreased by 10 percent and amounted to $ 11.6 billion. The world's largest manufacturer of sporting goods had previously forecast a drop in sales of about five percent. At the last auction, the company's shares lost 2.5 percent.
In mid-October, Elliot Hill, whom Nike is counting on, will replace John Donahue as CEO of the company. However, the company's analysts predict that sales will decrease by 8-10 percent in the second quarter. Austerity measures such as job cuts and the abandonment of low-end products are unlikely to fix the situation in the near future.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz