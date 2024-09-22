Russia outlines conditions for peaceful settlement of Ukrainian conflict

22 September 2024 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, stated that it is impossible to resolve the Ukrainian crisis without considering Moscow's interests.

Azernews reports that the text of her statement was posted on the official website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zakharova noted that Russia will not participate in the "peace summit" proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, asserting that such a process has no relevance to a resolution.

"At the same time, Russia does not refuse to address the crisis through political and diplomatic channels and is ready to discuss serious proposals that take into account the current situation, geopolitical realities, and the initiative outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin."