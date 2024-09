15 September 2024 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Eight migrants have died attempting to cross from France to Britain via the English Channel, Azernews reports.

A boat carrying 50 people began to sink shortly after leaving the shore.

It is worth noting that on September 3, a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of France, resulting in the deaths of 12 people, including six children and one pregnant woman.

