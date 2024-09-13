US returns 14 historical artifacts to Turkiye

13 September 2024 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

The United States has returned 14 historical exhibits to Turkiye, Azernews reports citing the post shared by Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on his "X".

The returned artifacts include two bronze statue heads, a large bronze female statue, coins from various eras, a piece of jewelry, and two Ottoman daggers.

It was noted that these 14 archaeological and ethnographic items have been returned to Turkiye after being held for several years.

---

