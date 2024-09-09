Sweden announces new Ukraine aid pack of almost €400M

9 September 2024 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson presented on Monday during a press briefing the country's latest support package for Ukraine, worth 4.5 billion Swedish Kronas (approximately €393 million), Azernews reports.

In a press release posted on the Swedish government's website, it was detailed that the 17th aid package to Kiev would include "three major procurements of materiel of particular priority," more specifically ammunition, camouflage equipment, and small flying drones. Stockholm stressed that this time around it is focusing on "production" rather than "donation."

The package will also encompass ground combat military equipment, marine equipment, as well as financial donations worth 700 million Swedish Kronas.

