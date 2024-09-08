Israeli northern region hit by 50 shells from Lebanon

8 September 2024 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that northern regions of the country were targeted by approximately 50 shells fired from Lebanese territory, Azernews reports citing IDF.

The attacks occurred in two phases: around 05:35 this morning, with about 30 shells detected in the Upper Galilee area after sirens were triggered, and another barrage of 20 shells fired between 00:57 and 02:39 at Kiryat Shmona.

The IDF's air defense system successfully intercepted several shells, with the remainder landing in open areas. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from either incident.

