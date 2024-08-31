Tehran denies Ukraine's claims on IRGC's joint training with Russian troops

31 August 2024 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

The spokesman of Iran's Foreign Ministry, Nasir Kanani, denied the accusation made by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine that the Security Service of Ukraine and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) participated in the training of Russian soldiers, calling it an unfounded and politically motivated claim, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

According to TASS, Kanani said: "Such groundless accusations pursue specific political goals and motives, as well as contradict the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the conflict in Ukraine." "Tehran believes that this conflict should be ended and differences between Russia and Ukraine should be resolved peacefully."

On August 24, Kiev for the first time brought charges against the representative of a third country for allegedly participating in Russia's special operation. The General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine has in absentia accused IRGC General Abbas Musa Sharif Mollasarei of training Russian soldiers in the use of anti-aircraft missiles. In this context, it was also noted that Tehran handed over drones to Moscow, which was previously denied by the authorities of both countries.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President, called such news fake and emphasized that the Russian army uses only domestically produced aircraft. In November 2022, the head of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that a small amount of UAVs had been supplied to the Russian Federation, but this was a few months before the start of military operations in Ukraine.

