Egypt returned three ancient artifacts smuggled to Netherlands

The Egyptian diplomatic mission in The Hague returned three ancient artifacts secretly exported from the country - a statuette of Ushabti, part of a painted sarcophagus decorated with a carved image of the goddess Isis, and the head of a late Egyptian mummy, Azernews reports.

The discovery and return of artifacts is part of the ongoing efforts of the Egyptian government to repatriate more than 30 thousand samples of cultural heritage that have been smuggled to different countries of the world since 2014.

Studies have shown that these artifacts were smuggled out of Egypt by illegal European businessmen at various times. Mohammed Ismail Khalid, Secretary General of the country's Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA), said: "The return of these artifacts is an important step in cooperation between Egypt and the Netherlands in combating the illegal trade in cultural property and antiquities." According to him, these artifacts were found in an antique shop in The Hague and returned to Egypt after a joint investigation by the authorities of the two countries.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Department of Repatriation of Antiquities Shaban Abdel-Javad noted that among the artifacts are a blue ceramic statuette of Ushabti with inscriptions, part of a wooden coffin decorated with a carved image of the goddess Isis, and a mummy's head in good condition. It will be transferred to the Egyptian Historical Museum.

