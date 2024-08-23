Thousands of civilians in Gaza displaced due to Israel's evacuation orders, NGOs say

23 August 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The latest Israeli evacuation orders once again displaced thousands of civilians in Gaza, said a joint statement Thursday by more than two dozen humanitarian groups, according to Anadolu Agency.

“Another mass movement of families and humanitarian workers from areas in Deir al-Balah - one of the only remaining areas in the occupied Gaza Strip with essential infrastructure and warehouses storing aid supplies” is underway, 27 humanitarian groups, including Save the Children, Oxfam, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Mercy Corps, Islamic Relief and Danish Refugee Council said in the statement.

Palestinian civilians who have been forced into displacement many times since October 2023, and workers of at least 24 non-governmental organizations are on the move once again, it stressed.

---

