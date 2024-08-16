Indian rocket launched Earth remote sensing satellite into orbit

16 August 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

The PSLV light launch vehicle launched the Earth remote sensing satellite EOS-08 and the cubesat Space Rickshaw into orbit on Friday, Azernews reports.

The rocket was launched from the spaceport on the island of Sriharikota in southeastern India. This is the third launch of a new Indian rocket.

The first launch in August 2022 was unsuccessful. The rocket failed to put the satellites into the desired orbit.

The SLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle) launch vehicle weighing 120 tons and 34 meters high can launch a payload of up to 500 kg into orbit 500 km high.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz