Israeli Minister: Anyone who threatens us can expect an unprecedented blow from us

12 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Enemies that threaten to inflict unprecedented damage on Israel, can expect an unprecedented response.

The Minister of Defense of the Jewish state, Yoav Galant, issued such a warning against Iran and the pro-Iran 'Hezbollah'.

"Enemies from Iran and Hezbollah are threatening to harm Israel in ways they have not used in the past. Anyone who does this can expect an unprecedented blow from us," Galant said.

It should be noted that Galant's statements at the meeting with the new conscripts of the Israel Defense Forces at the military base located in the central part of the country were published by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"Israel has significant capabilities," Galant continued without giving details.

He also expressed hope that Israel's enemies will change their minds and not start a war on additional fronts. "I hope that they will think about this moment and not bring it to a point where they will force us to do significant damage," he said. "We don't want it, but we have to be ready", - the minister concluded his thoughts, addressing the new recruits.

