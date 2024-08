3 August 2024 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Airlines (THY) announced Friday that it postponed all flights to Iran, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency reports.

Flights planned to several locations in Iran are expected to resume early Saturday, according to information obtained by Anadolu.

The decision came amid tensions between Israel and Iran.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated Wednesday in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

---

