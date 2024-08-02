United States commission several thousand UAVs with artificial intelligence in 2025

2 August 2024 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

By August 2025, the US armed Forces will use several thousand unmanned aerial vehicles and floating vehicles with artificial intelligence functions, Azernews reports.

"These are inexpensive systems," she said. "They make it possible to expose people to the dangers of war less." Artificial intelligence, Hicks said, will enable these drones to operate independently in conditions of poor communication.

The deputy head of the Pentagon made it clear that the adoption of such drones is a counteraction measure to China. "In an era of strategic rivalry with China," she said, "we need to take a new approach to technological innovation." According to Hicks, the use of unmanned systems in operations is only the first stage, followed by the second wave of deployment of military devices with artificial intelligence functions.

---

