Turkish deputy ambassador summoned to Israeli MFA

2 August 2024 16:17 (UTC+04:00)
Due to the death of the head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Ismayil Haniyeh, the national flag on the building of the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv was lowered to half-mast. In response to this, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called the deputy ambassador of Turkiye to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Azernews reports that minister Israel Katz wrote about this on the "X" social network account.

The minister said that the Israeli side's protest regarding the lowering of the flag over the embassy building was delivered to the Turkish diplomat.

