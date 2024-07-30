Germany's domestic debt reached record €2.45 trillion in 2023

30 July 2024 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Germany's domestic public debt reached a record high by the end of 2023 and amounted to about 2.45 trillion euros, Azernews reports.

"The state budget at the end of 2023 had debts to the non-governmental sector in the amount of 2,445.1 billion euros," the ministry noted.

It is noted that, compared with the same indicator in 2022, the national debt increased by 3.3% (77.1 billion euros) at the end of 2023, reaching a historical maximum.

According to the agency, the increase was due to an increase in the debt of the federal government, municipalities and the social security system, although the federal lands were able to reduce it.

According to statistics, in 2023, the debt per capita in Germany reached 28,943 euros, which is 778 euros more than in 2022. As of the end of 2023, the federal government's debt amounted to 1,696.3 billion euros, an increase of 75.9 billion euros (4.7%) compared to the previous year.

Compared to the previous year, the debt of the federal lands, according to estimates, decreased by 12.7 billion euros (2.1%), to 594.2 billion euros. During the same period, the debt of municipalities and municipalities increased by 13.8 billion euros (9.8%), to 154.6 billion euros.

