Germany named condition for deployment of American missiles

The decision to deploy American missiles on German territory in 2026 requires the consent of the majority of the country's population. This opinion was expressed by the former Minister of Economy and Energy of Germany (2013-2017) and former Foreign Minister (2017-2018) Sigmar Gabriel, Azernews reports.

"What worries me is not the very intention [of the United States] to deploy [missiles on German territory], but the fact that there is no public debate in Germany on this issue. Increasing defense capability with the help of such weapons systems always requires one thing: understanding by our population the reasons for their deployment and at least the consent of the majority", - he said in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper.

The politician also expressed confidence that not only in the Social Democratic Party of Germany, to which he belongs, but also among the population of the country, many have a negative attitude towards the plans of Berlin and Washington to deploy American missiles in Germany. Gabriel stated that, despite this, the decision on missiles "was simply made."

On July 10, the White House press service announced that the United States will begin deploying new longer-range fire weapons in Germany from 2026 than currently deployed in Europe. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said these plans increase the likelihood of a missile arms race and could lead to an uncontrolled escalation.

