Foreign direct investment in China fell by 29.1 percent in six months

30 July 2024 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In January-June, the volume of foreign direct investment in the economy of mainland China decreased by 29.1 percent to 498.91 billion yuan (68.7 billion dollars) compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

According to the information, 12.8 percent of all foreign investments were directed to high-tech industries. In addition, foreign investment in the medical equipment and professional technical services sector increased by 87.5 percent and 43.4 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Germany (18.1 percent) and Singapore (10.5 percent) have the largest share of foreign direct investment in China.

---

