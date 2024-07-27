Ultra Low Emission Zone’s expansion brings cleaner air to millions of Londoners

27 July 2024 20:54 (UTC+04:00)

The expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) across all London boroughs last August is significantly reducing pollution and improving air quality for millions of residents, Azernews reports.

The comprehensive report covering the first six months of the expansion demonstrates substantial declines in harmful emissions and sets a positive trajectory for public health in the capital.

Around 4,000 premature deaths in London are attributed to toxic air annually, alongside increased risks of asthma, cancer, and emerging links to dementia.

The ULEZ, a key initiative by London Mayor Sadiq Khan targets these issues by enforcing strict emission standards for vehicles across the city.

The report shows that this measure, coupled with a record number of zero-emission buses and other interventions, is yielding impressive results.

"Within the outer London ULEZ area, nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions from cars and vans are estimated to be 13% and 7% lower than a scenario without the expansion. This is equivalent to removing 200,000 cars from the road for one year," the report said.

It also highlighted that London's air quality is improving at a faster rate than the national average, setting the city on course to meet legal air quality limits by 2025, 184 years earlier than previously projected.

Khan emphasized the critical impact of these measures. "The decision to expand the ULEZ London-wide was a difficult one, but necessary to save lives, protect children’s lungs, and help reduce the risk of developing serious health issues. Today’s report shows that the ULEZ is working even better than expected. The expansion to outer London is already driving down pollution levels, taking old polluting cars off our roads, and bringing cleaner air to millions more Londoners," he said.

More than 30 C40 cities are working to establish or expand clean air zones – defined as areas where targeted action is taken to improve air quality, often by expanding public transport, improving walking and cycling and discouraging the most polluting vehicles – by 2030.

C40 Cities will be launching its Clean Air Zone campaign - It's in the air - in Paris. The campaign will launch a worldwide marathon celebrating clean air zones, giving people more space to breathe, walk and connect with nature.

Khan published the first details of the impact of ULEZ as part of this campaign.

---

