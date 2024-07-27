Ukraine to develop plan to achieve peace in country by end of November, Zelensky

27 July 2024 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine plans to develop an action plan to achieve peace in the country by the end of November 2024, Azernews reports, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he made this statement in an interview with Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

He emphasized that he has set this task for his administration and diplomatic team.

Zelensky mentioned that strengthening the Ukrainian army, primarily with support from the U.S., as well as international diplomatic pressure on Russia, are the three components that will bring the conflict to a just resolution.

---

