Biden announces that new head of US Secret Service to be appointed soon

24 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

US President Joseph Biden intends to soon appoint a new person to the post of director of the United States Secret Service, which has been left vacant after the resignation of Kimberly Chitlin.

Azernews reports, citing foreign media that the press service of the White House published news about this.

"An independent investigation is ongoing to fully clarify what happened on July 13. I look forward to evaluating its results. As we all know, what happened that day must not be repeated. I extend my best wishes to Kimberly and plan to appoint a new director soon," Biden said in a statement.

It is noted that the head of the US Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, confirmed Chitlin's resignation.

It should be noted that K. Cheetl resigned as the head of the Secret Service due to his inability to prevent the assassination of the US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz