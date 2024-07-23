Court considering tougher measures against pro-Armenian US Senator

23 July 2024 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

Pro-Armenian US Senator Bob Menendez, who was found guilty by the jury, does not want to accept demands for his resignation.

In response to the calls for him to resign, which are coming from the highest levels, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Menendez, at least for the time being, continues to hold his position as New Jersey's senior senator.

According to American law, Menendez cannot be forced out of his post, and he can serve in the Senate despite a guilty conviction.

So this allows him to technically continue to serve until he is up for reelection if he so chooses not to step aside.

It is reported that after the court process is fully concluded, the committee will submit a report to the Senate containing the investigation and recommendations on the matter for the implementation of the disciplinary rules. After the vote, pressure is expected to increase for Democratic Senator Bob Menendez to resign.

According to the foreign media outlets, if the Senate did manage to successfully expel Menendez, it would be truly historic. Only 21 members of Congress have ever been expelled, and the Senate has expelled only 15 members. Fourteen of them were expelled during the Civil War for supporting the Confederacy.

There have been other instances when expulsion was considered, but the Senate either dropped the matter or the member left office before a vote. The last case of a senator being formally expelled from the upper chamber happened in 1862.

Recall that a few days ago, the New York court found the American pro-Armenian senator Bob Menendez guilty on a total of 16 counts, including bribery, financial fraud, obstruction of justice, and acting as a foreign agent. In this case, the wife of the senator, Nadine Menendez, of Armenian origin, was also accused. However, her trial was postponed indefinitely due to her health issues.

Bob Menendez, a New Jersey senator since 2006, is the first senator to be indicted as a federal agent while serving in Congress. This is the second federal criminal case in which Menendez has faced corruption charges in nearly 20 years as a member of the Senate. The previous court investigation resulted in only an investigation due to the inability of the jury to reach a verdict.

In June of this year, the senator applied to participate in the elections as an independent candidate from the state of New Jersey.

---

