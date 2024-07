21 July 2024 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he will not seek reelection, capping off weeks of speculation about his age and fitness for the office and throwing the pivotal 2024 election cycle into chaos.

However, he announced that he supports Vice President Kamala Harris as the candidate of the Democratic Party in the upcoming presidential elections.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz