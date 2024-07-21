Microsoft bug affects 8.5 million Windows devices

21 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

A bug caused by a software update for Microsoft Azure cloud storage platform Crowdstrike affected about 8.5 million Windows operating system devices.

Azernews reports that Microsoft published information about this on its blog.

“While software updates can cause glitches from time to time, incidents as large as Crowdstrike's are rare. We estimate that the flaw affects 8.5 million Windows devices or less than 1% of Windows devices."

It is noted that "Crowdstrike" helped "Microsoft" prepare a solution to quickly fix the situation.

---

