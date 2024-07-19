Indian Ministry of Defense approved list of weapons that are not subject to import

19 July 2024 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Indian Ministry of Defense has approved the fifth list of components and weapons systems that are not subject to import and must be produced by national public and private enterprises, Azernews reports.

The list posted on the portal of the defense ministry includes 346 items of weapons and military equipment, their components and spare parts, purchases of which abroad will be phased out until December 2028.

In 2020-2023, the Indian Defense Ministry approved the first four lists of weapons that New Delhi will stop buying abroad within five years. Together, they make up 4,666 items, including helicopters for the Navy, patrol ships, anti-ship missiles, missile defense systems, light tanks, some types of drones, ammunition, including barrage, and other weapons. Of these, 2,972 weapons are already in India at the stage of development, testing or production, which excludes their import. Several weapon systems are being developed and manufactured in the country with the participation of foreign companies.

As Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh previously stated, import substitution in the field of arms production gives impetus to the course of Aatmanirbharta ("Self-sufficient India") and the Make in India state program to achieve strategic independence in foreign policy, as well as contributes to India's independence, strengthening national security and economic development in the country. the conditions of the modern situation in the world.

The Indian Ministry of Defense has set a goal to reach the level of defense production in the country in the amount of $25 billion by 2027 and ensure the export of Indian weapons in the amount of $5 billion.

---

