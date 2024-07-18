China invests $600 million in construction of livestock hub in Kazakhstan

18 July 2024 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese company Beijing Capital Agro intends to invest over $ 600 million in the meat farming of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

A major project to create a livestock hub is planned to be implemented by 2030. It is expected that the complex will include more than 600 farms and operating feedlots in Kazakhstan. They will be involved in an anchor partnership.

"This was announced at a meeting of the head of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan with Chinese companies CITIC Construction and Beijing Capital Agro. It is worth noting that they expressed their interest in long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan for the purchase of beef and live cattle," the message reads.

This year, the Chinese authorities lifted restrictions on the export of meat products from the southeastern regions of Kazakhstan. The first batch of beef was exported to China in June.

The issue of expanding the list of exported products is also being worked out. There are 10 more types of goods at the stage of development.

---

