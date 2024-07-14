Trump reports bullet struck his right ear in Pennsylvania rally shooting

14 July 2024 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Former US President Donald Trump was struck in his right ear during a deadly shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"I was shot with a bullet that entered the upper part of my right ear," Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social. "I heard shots and felt the bullet ripping through my skin. There was considerable bleeding."

Initial footage showed Trump clutching his bloodied ear as he was escorted offstage in Butler, moments after gunshots were heard.

Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung confirmed Trump's condition, stating, "President Trump is fine and receiving medical evaluation at a local facility."

The shooting, believed to be an assassination attempt, involved multiple shots fired toward the stage from an elevated position outside the venue. Besides the shooter, one spectator was killed, and two others are critically injured.

The Secret Service is leading the investigation into the incident.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz