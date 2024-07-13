DPRK lambastes NATO's Washington summit declaration

13 July 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) "most strongly denounces and rejects" the Washington summit declaration issued by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) earlier this week, state media said, Azernews reports.

The declaration is proof that the United States and the transatlantic bloc pose "the most serious threat to the global peace and security," the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing a press statement released by a spokesman for the DPRK Foreign Ministry.

It is "an illegal document that violates the legitimate rights of independent sovereign states and a confrontational program that incites new Cold War and military confrontation on a global scale," the statement added.

The US moves to expand military blocs seriously threaten regional peace, extremely exacerbate the international security environment, and spark a worldwide arms race, it said.

The DPRK warned that NATO's "globalization" strategy pursued by the United States brings "the danger of a worldwide war."

The DPRK also lambasted Washington for "seriously infringing upon the sovereignty and security interests of other countries and constantly destroying the strategic stability of the world while wantonly violating the recognized principles of international law including respect for sovereignty, non-interference, equality and mutual benefit," the report said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz